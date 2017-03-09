Tristin Campbell, Nia teacher, warming up during a Tuesday morning Nia class at the Qualicum Beach Community Hall.

Before ever taking a Nia dance class, Tristin Campbell said she knew she wanted to teach it.

Nia technique, a holistic fitness practice, combines dance, martial arts and mindfulness. The cardio-dance workout combines 52 simple moves from each practice.

In the early 1980s, Debbie Rosas, who operated an exercise business in San Francisco, researched and developed an alternative method of aerobic exercise and strength training — Nia.

Nia combines dance (jazz, duncan dance, modern), martial arts (taekwondo, aikido, tai chi) and healing (yoga, Feldenkrais, Alexander).

Campbell said there are 52 moves that make up the Nia technique which then creates a multitude of routines. While the 52 moves can be broken down, Campbell said, it flows like a dance routine.

Campbell said she started Nia in 2011 after her mother-in-law suggested it. With three children, Campbell said she was looking to get out of “mom land.”

Campbell said as soon as she looked up what Nia was, she knew she wanted to teach it. Campbell said she took a one-week intensive white belt course to be able to teach.

Campbell started teaching classes in Nanaimo, but after moving around for a bit, she has now re-established herself as a Nia teacher with classes in Qualicum Beach, Coombs and Nanaimo.

Campbell offers classes Tuesdays from 10-11 a.m. at the Qualicum Beach Community Hall and Wednesdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Bradley Centre in Coombs. For more information on her classes, visit www.nianow.com/tristin-campbell.

Campbell said she’s been offering these classes for about a year-and-a-half after moving to Qualicum Beach.

“There was another instructor who had this Tuesday morning class, and she just happened to be letting it go right at the same time that I got here,” said Campbell, adding that she just jumped in and took over.

Campbell said the premise of Nia is moving with comfort, ease, joy and pleasure.

“It is for anybody, no matter what your level of fitness is, as long as you can really listen to yourself and feel comfortable moving in your own way.”

Campbell said her oldest student is 86 while her youngest was six.

Campbell said that Nia classes are for anyone and no experience is required, but the challenge could be finding the rhythm.

“It’s really not necessary, or important or part of it at all. It’s just about being on the dance floor and moving.”

Nia, Campbell said, at the surface level is a fun way to exercise.

“You’re going out to exercise and dance and be in a group of people that are just there to move. but the deeper level of it is it’s incredible movement for healing,” she said.

Georgina Jugens, who was at the Tuesday morning class, said she’s been taking Nia classes on and off since 2005. Jurgens said she found out about it while living in Victoria, and she said she was hooked.

“I tried other things, but (Nia) is fabulous for the body,” Jurgens said.

Classes are $14 for drop in or people can purchase a punch card (with an expiry date) which works out to $11 per class.

Campbell is also hosting a Nia white-belt training intensive with Martha Randall Aug. 19-25 in Qualicum Beach. For more information, contact Campbell at 250-797-2474 or yellowauradances@gmail.com.