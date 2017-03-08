Gardeners are invited to be part of the Aldergrove Fair Days Garden Tour.

Yes, it is still winter, but even this nasty weather will eventually pass and spring will be upon us. Dedicated gardeners are thinking of planning and planting their gardens right now.

Aldergrove Fair Days organizers are looking for a range of gardens, from small to large, whimsical to formal, urban to rural, to be featured Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18 in the second annual Aldergrove Fair Garden Tour fundraiser.

This Garden Tour is self-directed, meaning ticket holders receive a map to each garden, along with information on the day and time each garden is open to visitors.

To “Show ‘n Share” your beautiful garden with like-minded gardeners and other enthusiasts your garden must be located within either the Township of Langley, Langley City, or West Abbotsford.

For additional information and application forms visit aldergrovefair.ca/garden-tour/.

Deadline to apply is March 31, 2017.

Further questions? Please contact organizers Robin Bandenieks and Suzanne Robinson at gardentour@aldergrovefair.ca.

The garden tour is a fundraiser for Aldergrove Fair Days coming up on July 14, 15 and 16, with this year's theme of "Flower Power".