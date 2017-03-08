  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

Call for show gardens for Fair Days Garden Tour

Gardeners are invited to be part of the Aldergrove Fair Days Garden Tour. - Submitted photo
Gardeners are invited to be part of the Aldergrove Fair Days Garden Tour.
— image credit: Submitted photo
  • by  Kurt Langmann - Aldergrove Star
  • Aldergrove posted Mar 8, 2017 at 5:00 PM

Yes, it is still winter, but even this nasty weather will eventually pass and spring will be upon us. Dedicated gardeners are thinking of planning and planting their gardens right now.

Aldergrove Fair Days organizers are looking for a range of gardens, from small to large, whimsical to formal, urban to rural, to be featured Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18 in the second annual Aldergrove Fair Garden Tour fundraiser.

This Garden Tour is self-directed, meaning ticket holders receive a map to each garden, along with information on the day and time each garden is open to visitors.

To “Show ‘n Share” your beautiful garden with like-minded gardeners and other enthusiasts your garden must be located within either the Township of Langley, Langley City, or West Abbotsford.

For additional information and application forms visit aldergrovefair.ca/garden-tour/.

Deadline to apply is March 31, 2017.

Further questions? Please contact organizers Robin Bandenieks and Suzanne Robinson at gardentour@aldergrovefair.ca.

The garden tour is a fundraiser for Aldergrove Fair Days coming up on July 14, 15 and 16, with this year's theme of "Flower Power".

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...