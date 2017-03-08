World Day Of Prayer was held at Saints Joachim and Ann Parish in Aldergrove on March 3, with the Philippines as the theme country for this year.

The Philippines is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire in Southeast Asia. It is an area prone to earthquakes, typhoons, droughts and devastating storms. Women occupied a relatively high status in the community until colonial cultures introduced feudalism, which led to the subordination of women to men.

The Philippines is among the largest migrant countries of origin in the world. In this day and age, many women take on the role of breadwinner as they go abroad to work. Migrant workers remain vulnerable to exploitation, violence and discrimination.

On this day Christian women across Canada and the world joined in prayer and solidarity and reflected on the celebration theme, “Am I Being Unfair to You?”

A prayer ceremony was held, followed by a luncheon of wonderful Filipino food and performances by Filipino dancers in their native dresses.