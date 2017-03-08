- Home
VIDEO: Science takes centre stage at North Delta's Scottsdale Mall
More than 100 students filled the halls of Scottsdale Mall for the Delta Science Fair on March 2.
Students from grades four to seven presented their projects to the general public and more than 25 judges, show- casing everything from homemade motors and mice mazes to moulding cheese and baking soda volcanoes.
The judges, who were teachers, former teachers and community members, scored each project on a rubric and presented the students with a red, silver or gold ribbon. The Grade 7 students will be judged to see who will go on to the South Fraser Regional Science Fair in April.
This year, eight different elementary schools participated: Devon Gardens, Gibson, Gray, Heath Traditional, Jarvis Traditional, Richardson, Sunshine Hills and South Park.