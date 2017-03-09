This spring, Vancouver Island youth, including teens from Sooke, will experience the full journey of a patient seriously injured in a car crash starting at the crash site all the way to rehabilitation.

On average, 940 youth are injured and three are killed in crashes every year on Vancouver Island.

It’s one reason ICBC is providing $25,000 in funding to the Prevent Alcohol and Risk-Related Trauma in Youth (PARTY) program to allow more than 7,000 youth aged 15 and older to attend one of the 140 sessions across B.C.

This spring, Vancouver Island youth, including teens from Sooke, will experience the full journey of a patient seriously injured in a car crash starting at the crash site all the way to rehabilitation.

Students will hear about the real-life trauma that results from those who witness it firsthand – physicians, nurses, paramedics, police, firefighters and brain injury survivors.

“This valuable program provides young people with an authentic and hard-hitting look at the impact of taking risks while they’re behind the wheel,” said B.C. Solicitor General Mike Morris.

Dr. Brendan Carr, Island Health’s president and CEO, said PARTY is an important educational tool.

“Students learn that vehicle crashes and traumatic injury can be prevented. As an emergency physician\, sadly I have seen patients with permanent brain or spinal cord injuries, burns, and paralysis – all preventable crashes had drivers considered the consequences in advance,” he said.

For more information on the PARTY program on Vancouver Island, please go online to viha.ca/trauma/party.htm.