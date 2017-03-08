- Home
Paleontological adventures at museum
The Vancouver Island Paleontological Society (VIPS) is presenting a history of some of the exciting field trips they have been on, and showing some of the amazing fossils discovered.
Dan Bowen, chair and field trip co-ordinator for the VIPS will relieve a boating journey to the west coast of Vancouver Island, and a helicopter excursion to the 7,000 foot elevation of Castle Mountain to help with research and collect Jurassic fossils. The lecture will be held at the Courtenay and District Museum and Paleontological Centre on Fourth Street at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12. There is no charge for admission. After the lecture the VIPS will hold their annual general meeting. For more information call Bowen 250-897-5026.
