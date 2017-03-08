Twelve-year-old Jack Doan likes Pi.

In numeric form Pi represents the ratio of the circumference of a circle to diameter. Pi is an irrational number that never ends. For math enthusiasts 'Pi Day' is celebrated each year on March 14 or 3.14, the first digits of Pi.

"Each year since first grade I have been trying to remember as many digits of Pi as possible," explains Doan. "I challenge my classmates to do the same."

Last year Doan memorized 605 digits and raised $561 for YANA (You Are Not Alone).

Born two months premature himself, and having spent weeks in hospital as an infant, Doan and his family have an appreciation for the support YANA offer families who need to leave the Comox Valley for the medical care of a child or pregnant mother.

"We know families in the community that YANA has helped," says Doan. "It means a lot to the Comox Valley, it's a great cause."

This year Doan's Grade 7 class at Ecole Puntledge Park Elementary is joining in his fundraising. To pledge you can donate to YANA directly at yanacomoxvalley.com/donate/ (mention Pi Day in the notes) or through the YANA office.

What else happens on Pi Day? Doan's class will be celebrating with pie, of course!