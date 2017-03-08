Merville community is celebrating a new park - the Tsolum Commons Park.

After sharing the Tsolum River Commons land for the last 40-plus years, the land owners have donated their land to the Comox Valley Land Trust. In an agreement between the land owners, the CVLT and the regional district, this land is now a community park.

The land (and community) has hosted many celebrations including more than 30 winter solstice celebrations with bonfires, a pageant, singing and dancing circles, and has sent a flotilla of tiny boat candles full of wishes down the Tsolum to the ocean. These solstices attract 200-300 people every year.

People and their pets enjoy walks and or meditations at the big Cedar tree or a swim in the river during hot summers.

The land is also home to the western toad and red-legged frog and many other species of animals. Many of the community members and landowners have been actively involved in the rehabilitation of the Tsolum River. Twenty-nine years ago, the river was sterile with no fish (all killed by copper sulphates from the Mt. Washington mine). The last big return in 2015 saw over 600,000 fish return.

The land will now be protected in perpetuity. At the same time it will be made available to the community as a park through the regional district for the next 99 + years.

Come and help us celebrate.

There's a dance Saturday night, March 11, at the Merville Hall, with Flying Debris supplying the entertainment. Tickets to the event are $15. Donations to the CVLT will be accepted at the dance. For more information contact Marlene at 250-337-8220. Or check the "events" page on Facebook.