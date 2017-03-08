Volunteers with the Friends of the Greater Victoria Public Library are hosting their latest used book sale this Saturday and Sunday (March 11 and 12) at the Kinsmen Fieldhouse at West Shore Parks and Recreation.

The success of the Friends of the Greater Victoria Public Library’s book sales has prompted the volunteer group to try their hand at hosting a sale on the West Shore.

Irwin Henderson, president of the Friends, said this weekend’s “pop-up” sale at the Kinsmen Fieldhouse at West Shore Parks and Recreation will be a chance to test the waters out here, raise much-needed funds for library system “extras” and hopefully recruit some new members.

“We found the Fieldhouse was available at short notice for a very good price, so we decided to have a first trial in the area,” he said, adding the group plans to keep close track of how things go for possible future West Shore events.

Henderson noted the collection to be loaded in for the Saturday-Sunday sale amounts to about 450 boxes, with the average roughly 20 books per box – that’s approximately 9,000 paperback and hardcover books. “We had more donations than we expected,” he said. The genres represent a broad range, he said, from children’s books, to those on gardening, cooking, home and garden, novels, biographies and more.

The efforts of the Friends, whose more than 80 volunteers collect thousands of donated books through the year and host used book sales at various times through the year, have raised $750,000 over the years. That money goes toward such things as the summer reading program, audio book readers for people with disabilities, sending an GVPL outreach vehicle to community events and helping out local volunteer history groups, among other projects.

Saturday’s sale format sees patrons pay a $3 “early bird” admission during the 1 to 5 p.m. opening, with books priced as marked. Sunday features two parts: from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. admission is free and prices are as marked, then from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m., admission is $10, a price which allows visitors to cart home as many books as they can carry.

Meet like-minded friends

The Friends of the Greater Victoria Public Library always welcome new volunteer members and are looking to expand their reach into the West Shore.

If you'd like to get involved in their community activities, find them on Facebook or send an email to info@gvplfriends.ca.

