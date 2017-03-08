Engineers from the Canadian Engineers Training Centre, Vedder Crossing, leaving for WW2 via the Fraser River Ferry and Agassiz CPR station, summer of 1943.

The volunteers of the Agassiz-Harrison Historical Society are busy undertaking research into the military history of the Agassiz, Harrison Hot Springs and Harrison Mills for an exhibit set to launch in late spring, 2017.

The volunteers are soliciting help from community members who may have stories connecting local citizens to military service at home or abroad, or who have military connections themselves. The Museum team has thus far compiled a list of over 300 names of service men and women who served in the Boer war, the Great War, or World War 2.

Museum volunteer Linda Shephard has been tracing the service history of each name in an attempt to pull together a body of research that will be accessible at the Agassiz-Harrison Museum as well as online via the Museum’s website.

“The names will be accessible online so that families and community members will know to visit the Agassiz Museum’s archives to learn more, as well as to encourage families to provide our archives with any missing information or names.” Acting museum Manager/Curator Shannon Bettles comments. “The exhibit will feature the incredible stories of Agassiz and Harrison area military families and servicemen/women commemorated by artifacts, photographs and archival documents.”

The exhibit is supported by a New Horizons for Seniors grant and will feature an exhibit at the Museum, audio-visual interactives and an online exhibit. Anyone who would like to share stories, photographs or information related to military history within the District of Kent should contact the Museum at 604-796-3545 or agassizharrisonmuseum@shawbiz.ca.