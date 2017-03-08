On average, 940 youth age 16-21 are injured and three are killed in crashes every year on Vancouver Island. That’s why ICBC is providing $25,000 in funding to the Prevent Alcohol and Risk-Related Trauma in Youth (P.A.R.T.Y.) program to allow more than 7,000 youth aged 15 and older to attend one of the 140 sessions across B.C.

This winter and throughout spring, Vancouver Island youth will experience the full journey of a patient seriously injured in a car crash starting at the crash site all the way to rehabilitation.

Students will hear about the real-life trauma that results from those who witness it firsthand – physicians, nurses, paramedics, police, firefighters and brain injury survivors.

For more information please, visit www.viha.ca/trauma/party.htm