Residents welcome the community for Shannon Oaks’ 10th anniversary.

The newest of the Baptist Housing buildings in Oak Bay celebrates a decade in March.

Shannon Oaks replaced the cluster of cottages a decade ago, said Leo Martin, marketing manager at Shannon Oaks.

“We’re celebrating our 10th anniversary since the building was built. Before this Shannon Oaks building was here they had little cabins and we increased the volume of occupancy vastly,” Martin said.

With 101 private suites for independent living, about 117 residents call Shannon Oaks home.

“We have a number of residents in our building who have been here since the beginning,” Martin said. “We serve a population between the ages of 70 to 101. We encompass a generation basically.”

Baptist Housing’s larger campus in Oak Bay includes Marrion Village and Elgin Garden that offer assisted living and subsidized and affordable rental.

The 10th anniversary open house is March 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. and features a celebration with local celebrities such as the mayor and “a few other important people,” Martin said. “We’re going to have snacks, illustrations, displays and an entertainer.”