Send us your photo of the Oak Bay News on vacation with you.

Where in the world do you read your Oak Bay News?

This month we launch a new feature, Where in the World, showcasing our readers on the road with their community newspaper or enjoying our e-edition on their portable device.

From Princeton to the Parthenon, London, Ontario to London, England, we want to see where in the world you take the Oak Bay News.

Share a high-resolution .jpg photo of you on your travels with your Oak Bay News, being sure to tell us who is in the picture, where it was taken and a little about the trip. Send photos to editor@oakbaynews.com.