On the road with the Oak Bay News
Send us your photo of the Oak Bay News on vacation with you.
Where in the world do you read your Oak Bay News?
This month we launch a new feature, Where in the World, showcasing our readers on the road with their community newspaper or enjoying our e-edition on their portable device.
From Princeton to the Parthenon, London, Ontario to London, England, we want to see where in the world you take the Oak Bay News.
Share a high-resolution .jpg photo of you on your travels with your Oak Bay News, being sure to tell us who is in the picture, where it was taken and a little about the trip. Send photos to editor@oakbaynews.com.
