- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
Scenes from Children's Festival 2017
Jacob Reece was one of many children who took to the climbing wall at the 26th Annual Children’s Festival in Prince Rupert on Saturday. The gymnasium and auditorium at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre was turned into a playground of different activities for kids of all ages to enjoy.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.