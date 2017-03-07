This kitten came to LAPS on Cupcake Day with a injured tail. ‘Cupcake’ will soon be ready for adoption. LAPS is hosting a kitten roundup Saturday, March 11 for those who can't care for them.

Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) is once again holding a Kitten Roundup on Saturday, March 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Staff will be on the road and in the shelter, ready and willing to take as many kittens, (less than one-years-old) and pregnant cats as they can.

LAPS wants people to know they have the space and many great homes just waiting to give a shelter kitty their furever home.

LAPS has been doing kitten roundup for several years now, and are expecting to rescue around 100 or more kittens and pregnant cats.

One of the kittens who came a bit earlier than the round up, arrived to the shelter with a severed tail on national Cupcake Day. Now named Cupcake, the adorable cat went into tail surgery and was neutered, and is recovering at a foster home, soon ready for adoption. Cupcake Day is where the community bakes and sells cupcakes for their local animal shelter. In Langley, hundreds of cupcakes were happily made and sold, with LAPS announcing that the event raised $10,000.

LAPS will also be live streaming the kitten roundup. If you have a kitten, no questions asked, just call 604-857-5055.