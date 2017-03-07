PHOTO: Clearwater Food Bank representative Harry James receives a $400 cheque from Talon Rhodes of Clearwater Secondary School's leadership class.

Also in the photo are (l-r) Paytten Yurkiw, Taylor Neufeld, Ryan Groom, Grayson Panko, Ashley Foster, Jenny Panko, Hanna Elliot, Saaya Miyata and Brody Jeanson.

The class put on a 30-hour Famine in January with about 45 students taking part. Part of the money raised went to World Vision to support sustainable agriculture in Africa, with the balance going to the local food bank.

“We need the kids to be locally as well as globally aware,” said teacher Gabe Francis.