From left: Rob Lo Giacco, Jamie Clark, Jessica Bruce and Marilynn Bergen canvassing locally to make ambulance paramedics an essential service. The four paramedics were at the Petro Canada station in Nanoose Bay on Saturday.

For some people, it’s surprising that ambulance service paramedics and dispatchers aren’t an essential service, but that is just what paramedics throughout the province are trying to work toward.

Rob Lo Giacco, a paramedic in Parksville, said what they are trying to do is be the same as police and fire.

“We’ve been around for 40 years and have never been deemed an essential service. What we’re trying to do is come in line with police and fire,” Lo Giacco said.

Lo Giacco, who has been working as a paramedic for 25 years, said such a change would mean ambulance paramedics will give up the right to strike and their employers can’t lock them out.

“We’re hoping it will give us more power down the road as a service, to improve response times and get better care for patients,” said Lo Giacco, adding there are two staffed ambulances (full-time cars during the day shift, and two part-time cars at night) in Parksville, one in Qualicum Beach and one in Bowser.

This petition is an application to move ambulance service paramedics and dispatchers into the Fire and Police Services Collective Bargaining Act, which would amend it to the Ambulance, Fire and Police Collective Bargaining Act.

The act protects the public from interruptions to certain essential services by referring all bargaining impasses to a binding interest arbitration, which means paramedics and dispatchers wouldn’t be allowed to strike and their employer couldn’t lock them out.

The petition is being circulated through the provincial government’s initiative process, which allows a registered voter to propose a new law or changes to an existing law on matters over which the provincial legislature has authority. For the petition to proceed, canvassers need to collect the signatures of 10 per cent of the electoral district. In Parksville-Qualicum that population is more than 50,000, meaning more than 5,000 petition signatures are required.

In order to get these signatures, paramedics have been trying to set up tables outside of busy stores and locations. So far in Parksville Qualicum Beach, said Sandy Ranger, only the Petro Canada gas station at the corner of Northwest Bay Road and Highway 19 in Nanoose Bay and Nanoose Community Services have supported the petition.

Ranger has been helping to organize canvassers in the area, but she said she’s not sure why they haven’t been able to get support in setting up the booth.

“People need to be aware of what’s happening,” said Ranger, who has been a paramedic for five-and-a-half years.

Ranger said people are really surprised when they find out that ambulance paramedics are not an essential service.

“Especially in a place like Parksville Qualicum Beach, it’s very important,” Ranger said. “We’ve got a senior population and everybody is getting more senior. For somebody that’s young and has family that can take them to a hospital, that’s a different story, but so many seniors have no way to get there.”

The petition, which started Jan. 9, has a 90-day period for canvassers to collect 10 per cent of registered voters in each of B.C.’s 85 electoral districts. If they meet the criteria, it will either be referred to the legislature or to a general ballot.

Canvassers will be at the Nanoose Bay Petro Canada gas station (on the corner of Northwest Bay Road and Highway 19) again on March 18.

For more information on the initiative, visit www.yourparamedics.ca. To find out more locally, call Jamie Clark at 250-714-8408.