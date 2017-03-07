Members of Qualicum Beach School of Dance perform a Ukrainian Festival number during its Dancing for a Cause show at the Ballenas Secondary School Whalebone Theatre Sunday, March 5, 2017.

Qualicum Beach School of Dance had so much success with its inaugural fundraiser last season, it had to try again.

And this time, the Vancouver Island Compassion Dog Society and its clients, many of them sufferers of post-traumatic stress disorder, were the beneficiaries.

Local dancers were joined by performers from the Nanaimo Contemporary Ballet, Dancestreams and Éclat Youth Dance Senior Company Sunday evening in a night of movement and sound at Ballenas Secondary School’s Whalebone Theatre.

Shari Selva, owner and director of Qualicum Beach School of Dance, introduced VICD president Barb Ashmeade and some of her client-dog pairings on stage before the show.

Selva, who last year hosted an evening of dance for Qualicum Beach’s Naylor family to assist in a medical emergency, said 100 per cent of Sunday’s proceeds would go to VICD.

In addition to the dancing, the event included a concession and 50/50 draws. The school donated just over $2,800 to VICD at the end of the night.

— NEWS Staff