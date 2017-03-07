The Canadian Federation of University Women Parksville-Qualicum (CFUW PQ) is inviting Parksville Qualicum Beach residents to mark International Women’s Day March 8 to attend “Gender Equality and Global Sustainability.”

University of Victoria associate professor Dr. Laura Parisi will address the topics of gender, power and difference at the Parksville Community and Conference Centre, from 7-9 p.m., on Wednesday.

This presentation and the prospect of social justice in a world where everyone is safe and valued are part of CFUW’s advocacy for the Seventeen Sustainable Development Goals, endorsed by member nations of the UN in 2015. The target date for substantial achievement of these goals is 2030.

In addition to teaching in the university’s Gender Studies Department, Parisi is conducting two research projects. One study includes community-based partners in Victoria, Uganda, Zambia and Tanzania. The study focuses on how women’s human rights organizations are responding to changes in the international development landscape. Another looks at how women’s human rights and development NGO’s interpret and apply the concept of gender mainstreaming.

Parisi’s discussion of the projects, of gender equality and of the relationship of her work to Canada and Vancouver Island will be informative, challenging and thought-provoking.

The March 8 event will also feature an exhibition of inspiring, colourful paintings by Parksville artist Patt Scrivener.

Admission is by donation, with net proceeds going toward a charity involved in international development.

For further information, visit, www.cfuwpq.ca.

— Submitted by CFUW PQ