Called to duty
The Bowser Legion Branch 211 has a new executive committee Back row, from left: John Gurak, past-president and sergeant-at-arms Ben Evans, Bruce Charters, Barry Foster, service officer Gillian Taccogna and Mel Wilson. Front row from left: secretary Wendy Anderson, first vice-president Rick Nickerson, second vice-president Sandy Wardle, and treasurer Zoe Fiddler.
