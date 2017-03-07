While Canada might be celebrating its 150th birthday this year, local Indigenous history goes back much further than that.

This Friday, (Mar. 11, 7 p.m.) Metchosin's Pearson College is hosting Canada 150: An Indigenous Perspective, which will feature distinguished Indigenous thinkers Janet Rogers, Chaw-win-is Ogilvie and Phillip Kevin Paul together in an evening of presentations and discussion.

Rogers, a Mohawk/Tuscarora poet from Six Nations is a radio broadcaster and documentary producer. Ogilvie, a member of both Tla-o-qui-aht and Cheklesaht nations of the Nuu-chah-nulth people, is a sessional instructor at the University of Victoria.

Paul is a member of the WSA,NEC Nation and a renowned author. He has also worked with UVic's linguistics department to ensure the preservation of the SENCOTEN language.

The talks happen in the Max Bell Hall at 650 Pearson College Dr.

