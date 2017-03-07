The 42nd Flower Count runs now through March 12, with the municipality that counts the most blooms being crowned the Bloomingest Community. Colwood has won the title the past three years.

Despite the recent blast of snow, one of Victoria’s oldest traditions is soldiering on.

The 42nd annual Flower Count is underway and the City of Colwood is out to defend its title again as best blooming municipality. As part of the decades-long spring tradition, residents and school children count blooms on Greater Victoria trees and plants, in yards, public spaces, parks and gardens.

Tourism Victoria president and CEO Paul Nursey said the Flower Count is a chance to showcase Victoria’s mild climate to other Canadians and Americans from colder states.

“At its heart, the Flower Count is a fun event. It’s not science, but it does capture the imagination of people who don’t enjoy the incredible climate we have.”

Last year, 25.9 billion blossoms were counted, with Colwood winning the “bloomingest” community award for the third year in a row – helped by the efforts of École John Stubbs middle school students.

The Flower Count runs to March 12. For more information and tips on counting blooms, visit flowercount.com.

editor@goldstreamgazette.com