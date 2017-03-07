Above: With Aashir Serah, 17, at the wheel, Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) Automotive Service Technician program Chair Gerard Sheehan talks to his brother Aashir's brother Azeem, 16, during the annual KPU open house at the Newton campus on Feb. 4.

The brothers, both Tamanawis Secondary students, checked out KPU's running 1932 Ford Model A.

Left: Surrey drummer Gabby Evans, 15, sings with Burnaby's Veronica Amores, 17, in the all-girl Sm;)e Band (smileband.ca) at the open house. The band trio includes keyboardist Avery Amores, 15.