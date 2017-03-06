Miss Universe Canada, Siera Bearchell, takes a snap of her pancake lunch to share with her followers on social media during a visit to IHOP in Chilliwack on Monday. Bearchell was here with IHOP franchise business consultant, Donald Hazlett (left), at owner James Squire's restaurant (centre) to kick off IHOP's National Pancake Day — Tuesday, March 7 — which raises funds for Children's Miracle Network.

On National Pancake Day, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., anyone who makes a donation to the fundraiser at IHOP gets a free 'short stack' of three pancakes.

The fundraiser actually took place throughout the month of February and goes up until March 7.

Nearly $9,000 has been raised at the Chilliwack restaurant alone this year, and local IHOP owner James Squire is confident they'll reach their goal of $10,000 on National Pancake Day.

Last year, $70,000 was raised by the 25 IHOP restaurants across Canada from the annual fundraiser. All money raised in B.C. goes to BC Children's Hospital.