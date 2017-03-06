Nanaimo Regional General Hospital CT Supervisor Jeff Stevens and Deanna Noonan, left, Judy Kozler and Kathy Allen from the Ladysmith Health Care Auxiliary, check out a CT scanner at the hospital.

The philanthropic group recently gave $50,000 to the Nanaimo and District Hospital Foundation to help purchase one of two new CT scanners for the hospital.

Through sales at the Auxiliary Thrift Store, the group has given more than $330,000 to the foundation since 1997.