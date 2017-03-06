  • Connect with Us

Gary Sande and Michael Douven were among those particpating in the Spin4Kids fundraiser Saturday at GoodLife Fitness. The event was held across Canada to raise money for the GoodLife Kids Foundation, which supports fitness programs for kids. - John Morrow
— image credit: John Morrow
