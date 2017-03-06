Checking out the squirrel population at Francis King Park is the kind of family activity available in the CRD's Nature Outings and Events brochure.

If you're looking for a one-stop guide for outdoor things to do this spring, here's a great place to start.

The Capital Regional District brochure, Nature Outings and Events for Nature Lovers of All Ages, is available online.

Kim St. Claire, manager of visitor services and community development for CRD Parks, said family forest adventures, an array of drop-in events and hikes to take in wildflowers are some of the outings offered this spring.

The brochure includes activities coming up in March, April and May in CRD parks throughout the region, with a host of those taking place on the West Shore. Some of the many activities featured include Wildflowers at Mill Hill Park guided walk on April 8 and a Spring Sensory Snoop guided walk at Francis/King on May 13.

Most of the outings are free and run rain or shine, unless otherwise noted. Recommended ages and information on park terrain and the program’s content are listed as well. it is a good idea to arrive 10 minutes early with a day pack that includes drinking water, a hat, extra clothes and a small snack for longer excursions. CRD staff recommend sturdy hiking shoes and clothing suitable for changes in the weather.

For tidal and canoe programs, sandals or beach shoes and extra clothing are recommended, as you should be prepared to get wet. Please leave pets at home.

For a look at the schedule of events, check out crd.bc.ca/parks-events. You can pick up a hard copy of the brochure at the CRD Regional Parks office at 490 Atkins Ave., CRD headquarters at 625 Fisgard St., or at libraries and recreational centres.

You can also download it by visiting bit.ly/2kmxMPH.

