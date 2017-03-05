Maple Ridge Artist-in-Residence Robi Smith hosted a nature sketching event at her studio along Fern Crescent on Sunday. It is one of many events leading up to Earth Day. Participants ventured outdoors to find objects of inspiration and brought them inside to draw. No skills were required. The theme for this years Earth Day on April 22 is Back to Nature. There are various events still to come leading up to Earth Day including a Stroll, Play and Discover hike on March 12 along Spirea Trail for families of all ages, nature day at Amsterdam Greenhouse on March 18, trail clearing with the Ridge Meadows Ourdoor Club on March 25 and a canoe tour along the Katzie Slough on March March 26. For more information about more upcoming events go to http://rmrecycling.org/community/celebrate-earth-day-maple-ridge.