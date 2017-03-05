- Home
SLIDE SHOW:Second annual PTSD Walk Sunday
The Pacific PTSD Awareness Society held their second annual 5 km walk/run on Sunday morning at Mill Lake Park. Organizers indicated that over 200 braved the light snowfall to take part in this year's event.
