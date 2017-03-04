- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
VIDEO: BC Boat and Sportsmen's Show
The annual BC Boat and Sportsmen's Show returned to Tradex in Abbotsford on Friday and runs all weekend long.
The event features over 250 exhibits, plus seminars and prizes for attendees.
Items available at the event include: fishing gear, boats, trailers, camping gear, ATV's, hunting gear and equipment, clothing and so much more.
The show runs today (Saturday) from until 6 p.m., and tomorrow (Sunday) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Video by: Amelia Ververgaert
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.