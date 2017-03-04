The annual BC Boat and Sportsmen's Show returned to Tradex in Abbotsford on Friday and runs all weekend long.

The event features over 250 exhibits, plus seminars and prizes for attendees.

Items available at the event include: fishing gear, boats, trailers, camping gear, ATV's, hunting gear and equipment, clothing and so much more.

The show runs today (Saturday) from until 6 p.m., and tomorrow (Sunday) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Video by: Amelia Ververgaert