SURREY — What does being Canadian mean to you?

The City of Surrey wants people to share such stories as part of a new Canada 150 contest.

"Stories may include interesting family history, unique experiences, or how residents see Canadian values reflected in our community," the city says. "Creativity is encouraged. Entries will be accepted in writing, video, photos or original artwork."

Prizes include weekly $150 VISA gift cards to be drawn. One grand-prize winner will be drawn from all entries for a VIP ‘meet and greet’ with Hedley at Surrey Canada Day, on July 1 at Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre in Cloverdale.

The contest runs from Feb. 27 to June 11. For entry guidelines and contest details, visit www.surrey.ca/canada150.

Contest entries can be submitted in the following ways: