Mission RCMP Const. Brock Young reads to students at Cherry Hill Elementary school as part of the It’s a Crime Not To Read program.

Mission Library, Mission RCMP and the Mission school district are collaborating to present a program called It’s a Crime Not to Read.

The program aims to promote reading by Grade 3 students, build positive community connections, and provide children an opportunity to ask questions about the police force.

Once a month, an officer and a librarian visit participating classes at Cherry Hill, Mission Central and Dewdney Elementary schools. The officer reads to the Grade 3 students and the reading is followed by a question-and-answer session in which the students can ask questions about the story or about policing.

The program was implemented in September 2016 and all partners have enjoyed the experience.

“We are so happy and grateful to be a part of the RCMP and FVRL program, It’s a Crime Not to Read,” said Ms. Lindahl, a Grade 2/3 teacher at Dewdney Elementary.

“The students look forward to the monthly visit with Constable Mason and we are fortunate to have such strong relationships being built from an early age between the RCMP, communities and families.”

RCMP Const. James Mason said Mission RCMP’s Community Support and Enforcement Team is pleased to have been asked to take part in the program.

“It has been a pleasure to get to know the students and to see their growing excitement as the Mission Community Library staff encourages the students to take part as investigators in the Bubble Gum Mystery,” he said.

At Mission Library, children can also become mini crime-solvers themselves. The library has set up a fictional crime scene investigation in the children’s area, along with a story that outlines the events of the crime.

Each month a new clue is revealed, and kids can collect a stamp or vote on who they think committed the crime. Anyone interested is invited to join in the investigation – just ask at the desk for your own detective file. The investigation scene will be ongoing until May.

Mission Library is located at 33247 Second Ave. For more information, call 604-826-6610 or visit facebook.com/FVRLMissionLib.