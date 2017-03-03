Customers can make advanced purchases of any food or beverage item at Soulfood which then becomes available by request at no cost for someone in need.

Soulfood is now one of more than 2,000 supporting cafés and restaurants across the globe partaking in the Suspended Coffees movement. A ‘suspended coffee’ is the advanced purchase of a coffee (or any other beverage or food item) that is claimed later by someone who needs it, for whatever reason, no questions asked.

“We are so excited to bring this movement to Cranbrook,” said Tamara Mercandelli, owner of Soulfood. “It not only allows people in need to receive kindness from the Cranbrook community in the form of a free coffee, nourishing beverage, snack or meal from Soulfood, but it also provides our customers with a chance to give kindness in a way that is simple, healthy, respectful, and directly benefits the people in our community.”

To kick-off the Suspended Coffees movement, Soulfood will be hosting a special breakfast buffet event on Monday, March 13, from 7:30-11 a.m. Grab a quick coffee, by donation, or enjoy the breakfast buffet, also by donation. Local businesses are being challenged to drop-in to donate a suspended food or beverage item to help launch the movement with a big, generous bang. Businesses and individuals who want to publicly show their support (therefore encouraging others to do the same) will be featured and recognized on Soulfood’s social media pages throughout the morning.

“Cranbrook is a generous, supportive community and we really believe the Suspended Coffees movement is going to result in something meaningful for both those who give and receive,” said Mercandelli. “We have people coming into Soulfood and asking if we have any food or drinks to spare, so we have seen first-hand the need. There are no questions asked of anyone who comes in and requests to benefit from the Suspended Coffees movement. This movement is about dignity, opportunity, and kindheartedness. It is not up to us to judge who is in need. If someone asks, then they are in need.”

Suspended Coffees is a world-wide movement based on a tradition that began in the Italian city of Naples over 100 years ago. Its mission is to bring communities together in hope, to inspire and empower people to change lives, and to restore faith in humanity. Suspended Coffees is all about spreading a little kindness by paying it forward. To date, Suspended Coffees has over 300,000 followers across all social media platforms and over 2,000 supporting cafés around the globe.

For more information visit www.suspendedcoffees.com or www.kootenaysoulfood.com.