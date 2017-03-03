The team from Mission Secondary School finished in second place at this year’s Mind Grind, winning $500.

The Abbotsford Mission Recycling Program hosted its fourth annual Environmental Mind Grind competition at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre on Saturday.

During this academic trivia-based competition, student teams from Mission and Abbotsford secondary schools competed against each other answering questions focused on climate change, energy, forests, transportation and air quality, waste, water and species and spaces. Students prepared for this competition by reviewing the material in the contest study guide.

Rick Hansen Secondary’s “Hurrigreens” won first place for the second year in a row and were awarded $1,500.

Second and third place went to Mission Senior Secondary ($500) and Robert Bateman Secondary ($250). The prize money is to go towards an environmental initiative at their schools.

Abbotsford Community Services’ Abbotsford Mission Recycling Program provides recycling services in partnership with the District of Mission and City of Abbotsford. The program offers an extensive public awareness program, including school education, community workshops and a Recycling Education Centre.

The Abbotsford Mission Recycling Program diverts 18,000 metric tonnes of recyclables from the landfill each year.