The final winter farmers’ market is scheduled for Saturday, March 11, and coincides with National Seedy Saturday.

The main market table will include a free seed exchange, which is open to anyone who would like to start their gardening season.

If you have seeds that you have saved and would like to share, please label and bring them to the market to trade for different varieties.

This will be the last indoor market for the winter season at Heritage Park Middle School, located at 33700 Prentis Ave.