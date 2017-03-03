Prince Rupert was named in the hotel search company Trivago’s top 10 list for best Canadian value small towns to visit. Smithers was ranked third on the same list and Quesnel was ranked seventh.

Trivago, however, did consider Prince Rupert for its best value cities list, where Kelowna came third.