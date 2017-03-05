A public rally against the sexual exploitation of children and youth takes place Wednesday in Abbotsford.

The Fraser Valley Community Action Team (FVCAT) hosts a public rally on Wednesday, March 8 against the sexual exploitation of children and youth.

Participants meet at Abbotsford Community Services (ACS), located at 2420 Montrose Ave., and the rally begins at 3:30 p.m. with remarks by Sheila Lum, chair of FVCAT.

Abbotsford Police Const. Mary Boonstra will emcee the event.

The rally will continue with a march towards the Five Corners area, and conclude with refreshments back at ACS.

Lum said sexual exploitation is the exchange of a sexual act for money, drugs, food, shelter, transportation, love, acceptance or any other consideration.

“Sexual exploitation of youth is happening behind closed doors,” Lum said. “With awareness, we can reduce the numbers and put an end to the sexual exploitation of our youth.”

Const. Jasmine Bader said that sexual exploitation “is something that can affect any family regardless of culture, religion or socioeconomic background.”

For more information, send an email to Sheila.Lum@abbotsfordcommunityservices.com