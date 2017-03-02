- Home
VIDEO: Middle school students 'try a trade' at UFV in Chilliwack
A total of 1,200 Grade 7-9 students visited UFV during Try-A-Trade day at the university's Trades and Technology Centre on Thursday.
The kids tried out a number of hands-on demonstrations including a virtual heavy equipment simulator, welding, hair dressing and 3D printing.
