  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

Duncan Women's Day rally a bold voice for change

  • Cowichan Valley posted Mar 2, 2017 at 5:00 PM

A Cowichan Valley International Women’s Day rally on the subject “Be Bold for Change” will be held at Charles Hoey Park in downtown Duncan on Saturday, March 4 starting at 11 a.m.

Guest speakers include: Chief William Seymour of Cowichan Tribes, Alistair MacGregor, MP for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford, and Kendra Thomas, of Warmland Women’s Support Services Society. Other prominent local leaders have been invited, and there will be music.

Show your support for the goals of the rally, and stand with your sisters, brothers, mothers, fathers, daughters and sons.

The rally will present demands on behalf of the women of the Valley and across Canada.

These include:

Take action on the root causes of child poverty and hunger

Respect the child-parent bond within the child protection system

Create and support, affordable high-quality childcare

Support “The Plan”, a public funded system of early care and learning

Provide adult life transition support for long-term foster children (no aging out)

Increase school funding with specific support for extra-curricular activities, music, and the arts

$15 per hour minimum wage (with sufficient government support to help small businesses transition)

Increase funding for affordable housing

Enforce equal pay legislation

Penalize companies that block women, minorities, and the disabled from hiring and advancement

Protect the rights of “two-spirit”/LGBTQ persons

Take action on missing First Nations women, proactively and with the intent of prevention

Justice for survivors of violence

Take action to prevent family violence

Increase funding for facilities and support for the elderly

Maintain an open and inclusive Canada

Preserve the environment, protect the water, the air, and the land for a sustainable future

Continue the Reconciliation process

 

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...