Whisky Festival promises to get tastebuds tingling

Daybreak Rotary is inviting the Cowichan Valley to their sixth annual Whisky Festival Saturday, March 4.

Tickets are $85 with all proceeds going to Daybreak Rotary community projects.

The event takes place at Duncan Ramada on the Trans Canada Highway from 7-10 p.m., and promises attendees the chance to sample more than 50 whiskies from around the world.

There will also be appetizers, wine, beer and a silent auction.

Tickets can be ordered online at cvwhiskyfest.ca or in person at Beverly Corners Liquor Store, which is also a sponsor of the event. Call 250-732-2565 for more information.

There’s also a special room rate at the Ramada for those who don’t want to drive home after the festival.

Free workshop for women to learn about wheels

A free workshop on Saturday, March 4, entitled “Women and Wheels: Helping Cowichan women understand their cars” will offer local women an insight into car care.

“It will be a fun and informative way to show you what to ask the garage and how to maintain your car in a safe and cost-effective way,” said Cowichan Auto Repair owner Elly Ruge.

She is a veteran of many grueling car rallies through places like Mongolia, India and South America, a passion that has taught her some things about keeping a car running in all circumstances. She wants to pass these tips on to others in the community. Elly’s service writer Natasha Smith has been a car “crackerjack” since she was a young girl and rebuilt her first car at 16. The event starts at 2 p.m. Register: 778-422-3100 or drop by CAR at 3-3050 Allenby Rd. in Duncan.