History on tour
Historian Kate Humble talks about the historic Rattenbury estate during a recent Discovery Walk, hosted by Discover the Past.
Historian Kate Humble talks about the historic Rattenbury estate during a recent Discovery Walk, hosted by Discover the Past, in this reader photo from resident Kathryn Mahoney.
Coming up March 12 is a walk with Humble exploring the history of Oak Bay’s York Place – learn more at discoverthepast.com.
To submit your high-resolution photo of Oak Bay for consideration, email to editor@oakbaynews.com.
