Hundreds of people gathered for White Rock's Coldest Night of the Year event last Saturday.

White Rock’s Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) event was not only the most successful in the city’s history, but it was one of the most successful in the country.

Setting an ambitious fundraising goal of $70,000, the event was able to pull in more than $85,000 Saturday for the Sources Community Resource Centres rent bank and homeless prevention services out of the Newton office.

The money collected situated White Rock in seventh overall for Canadian CNOY events.

White Rock was able to raise more money than events based in Ottawa, Halifax, Edmonton, Victoria and Vancouver.

More than 300 people (including volunteers) participated in the event. Last year, approximately 250 people turned up and were able to raise about $55,000.

Rambling Roads, a team put together by Sources executive director David Young, raised more than $12,700, making it the 10th most successful in the country. Sources own Denise Darrell collected $5,668, placing her 18th in the country out of 18,238 individuals.

Langley ($17,188), Surrey ($22,444), and Cloverdale ($32,269) held similar events, but for different social support organizations.

And though it wasn’t literally the coldest night of the year, organizer Abby Gemino said “it was freezing.”

“When we were setting up it was raining and it hailed. Sure enough, 4 p.m. the sun broke out again, rain kind of held off until about 7 p.m., and of course, when we were taking everything down it started to rain again,” she said.

“You can’t have it all, but if I had to pick and choose, it worked out perfectly so all of our participants weren’t caught in the rain.”

Combined, the participating cities were able to raise more than $4 million for the hungry and homeless in Canada.