Canada’s turning 150 this year, and Black Press Media (including the Langley Advance) are celebrating with our biggest prize giveaway ever, announced publisher Lisa Farquharson.

There are more than $20,000 in prizes to be won, including a round-trip for two to a Canadian destination, a houseboat holiday, an RV vacation, cash, concert tickets and more.

Readers are encouraged to enter online for their chance to win.

Just go to langleyadvance.com, and click on “contests” in the top right corner of the web page.

People can enter once a day.

“This is an exciting and fun contest that helps draw attention to all the wonders that Canada has to offer,” Farquharson said.

Most of the prizes up for grabs offer a way for winners to literally discover Canada.

The grand prize is a round-trip flight from Vancouver or Calgary to either Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Calgary, or Victoria. That prize comes complete with five nights accommodations, airfare, and $1,000 cash.

“We’re also giving away 10 cash prizes of $1,500, a weekend getaway to Vancouver Island, Kelowna, or the Kootenays, a one-week RV vacation (including $500 in groceries and $100 in gas), or a three-day houseboat family holiday adventure on Shuswap Lake, and who wouldn’t enjoy any one of these incredible getaways?” the Advance publisher said.

Also up for grabs are tickets to see Coldplay, Bruno Mars, the BC Lions, the Vancouver Giants, and a helicopter tour from Helijet.

“Remember, it’s easy to win, and Langley Advance readers can enter once every day until June 23. Sure hope you join in our special Canada 150 celebration,” she said.