Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS) is offering a seminar to help people grow without use of cosmetic pesticides and chemical fertilizers.

It is has been an unusually harsh winter, but the snow and cold temperatures won’t last forever.

Spring will soon be here, and once again it will be time to think about gardening and tending to the yard.

To encourage gardening practices that are good for the environment and for people, a salmon-friendly garden seminar is held each year by the Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS) in conjunction with the Township of Langley’s Grow Healthy-Grow Smart program.

Grow Healthy-Grow Smart aims to reduce or eliminate the use of cosmetic pesticides and chemical fertilizers for the benefit of salmon habitat, wildlife, and pollinators in the community. The seminar focuses on environmentally sustainable gardening techniques.

This year’s theme is Gardening in a Changing Climate with presenter Linda Gilkeson discussing resilient gardens for a changing climate, David Catzel speaking about seed breeding in a changing climate, and David Clements talking about new weeds in the garden.

The seminar will take place Saturday, March 11, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., in the Fraser River presentation theatre at the Township of Langley Civic Facility, 20338 65th Ave. The event is free but pre-registration is required. To reserve a seat, visit salmonfriendlygardens.eventbrite.ca. More information is at reach@leps.bc.ca or 604-546-0338.