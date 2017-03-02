In the ongoing quest for women’s equality, Rotary Club of Langley Central is hosting its annual International Women’s Day lunch Saturday, March 4.

The event is being held at Newlands Golf & Country Club from noon to 2 p.m., featuring lunch, speakers, a silent auction, and the Women of Distinction awards ceremony.

Three Langley women, Bev Dornan, Alice Johnson, and Shirley Stewart, will be lauded for their volunteer contributions.

As well, Zambia-born Dean Rohrs, currently a Rotary International director, is the keynote speaker. She emigrated to Canada from South Africa 26 years ago with her husband and three children.

She’ll speak about her experiences leading volunteers to South Africa and how those volunteer efforts changed lives.

Saturday’s event will also raises funds for the Sources Food Bank in Langley and for a sanitation and water project in Nepal.

Tickets are $45 and available at www.internationalwomensday.ca. Doors open at 11 a.m.