Classical guitarist Matthew Silverman is scheduled to perform April 22 at the Fort Langley Community Hall, during the Plates & Glasses fundraiser in support of the Langley Hospice Society.

Three chefs, five courses, and a ride home — all for a worthy cause.

That’s the incentive for people to attend the Langley Hospice Society fundraiser, Plates & Glasses, happening Saturday, April 22 at the Fort Langley Community Hall.

This is the society’s first such event and will happen from 6:30 to 10 p.m. inside the 86-year-old hall at 9167 Glover Rd.

This dining and libation pairing event will feature:

• five courses – prepared by Angie Quaale and the chefs of Well Seasoned - A Gourmet Food Store, with ingredients by local businesses Otter Co-op, Bonetti Meats, and the 1 Fish 2 Fish Fresh Seafood Market. All of it will be served family style to people sitting at tables of eight;

• pairings – from B.C.-based wineries, distilleries, and craft breweries

• a ride home – by Driving Force within City and Township of Langley boundaries

• musical entertainment – by classical guitarist Matthew Silverman; and

• a silent auction – made possible by donors and sponsors.

Well Seasoned has a strong connection with the local hospice society; the store hosts the society’s Cooking For One classes that help support bereaved adults who have lost a spouse or partner, and reconnects them with the kitchen and cooking.

With that in mind, the two partnering for this fundraiser was a seamless fit, noted the Langley Hospice Society’s communications and funds development manager, Shannon Todd Booth.

“We have an ongoing relationship with Well Seasoned, so when we went to look at a new fundraiser event, they were a natural approach for us,” Todd Booth said.

“We spoke to (Well Seasoned owner) Angie (Quaale) and crew and invited them to get involved, and they jumped on board.”

This fundraiser is mostly the brainchild of Todd Booth and local wine and libation rep, Lynette Faye from KIS Consulting.

“It starts with an idea, and then you have to approach folks to see if they like the idea and went to get involved,” Todd Booth said.

Todd Booth said Faye is a long-time supporter of the society and has sponsored many of their special events, through the support from her company and clients — a number of B.C.-based providers of wine, beer and cider and spirits.

“When we were looking at developing a new and unique fundraising event, she was instrumental in getting behind it and helping propose something different that would provide a quality experience for our guests, and help the society raise important funds and awareness to support the palliative and bereavement care and support we provide to our growing community,” Todd Booth said.

To localize the fundraiser even more, all of food being served will come from Langley suppliers.

“We say it takes a village, and it’s true, and Langley is amazing like that,” Todd Booth said.

“A lot of fabulous folks have come together to allow us to host this event.”

Funds raised will support the society’s supportive program centre.

“It really is about the feet on the street and the bereavement and grief support programs and services that we offer to the children, teens, adults, and families we serve,” Todd Booth said.

Tickets are $160 each; two for $300; and a table of eight for $1,200.

Roughly 50 per cent of the 125 tickets have already been snapped up.

During the evening, a woman who has been helped by hospice support will speak to attendees. After her husband passed away in hospice residence, she started volunteering with the society.

Todd Booth said the night is as much about raising awareness as it is funds, “so people both understand what we do and why we need support.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here or contact the Langley Hospice Society at 604-530-1115.