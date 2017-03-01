- Home
Multicultural week at MRSS
Japanese taiko drumming group Uzume Taiko and Métis artisan Lisa Shepherd were at Maple Ridge Secondary School teaching students about their culture Wednesday morning. Lunch of salmon on cedar planks, bison burgers and bannock was available at the cafeteria. Earlier in the week Alpiners Band performed for Germanic Day and Mariachi band Los Dorados performed for Hispanic Day. Thursday will be a celebration of Asian culture with a Japanese Tea ceremony and caligraphy, origami, flower arranging and Korean culture. Friday is French-Canadian day with a performance by Nicolas Pellerin et les grands hurleurs.
