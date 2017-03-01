Langley resident and Burnaby firefighter Erik Vogel (right) stands with Doug House of MedTech EMS and Father James Kairu.

PHOTO: Erik Vogel collects firefighting equipment which will be used by volunteer firefighters in Nicaragua.

Langley resident and Burnaby firefighter Erik Vogel has been supporting his firefighting and emergency services colleagues in Nicaragua for several years.

He and girlfriend Gaby Olson have made previous trips and speak passionately about the cause of Operation Nicaragua.

You’d think, as a firefighter, Vogel would be able to rally support from his colleagues throughout the Lower Mainland.

Instead, he’s met resistance along the way, from some of the most likely supporters – the municipalities with the power to donate equipment.

On the flip side, businesses like MedTech EMS, have stepped up to the challenge.

Doug House, the general manager of MedTech EMS in Delta, donated a 1998 ambulance, which was blessed at Langley’s St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church by Father James Kairu last October.

“We acquired it eight years ago,” House said. “It’s a standby unit and we acquired some new ones. There’s only so much room.”

While House could sell the ambulance to a business, he said donating it to a “good cause makes a lot more sense to me.”

Olson’s father, Tony van Rossum, was on site for the blessing and helped reveal the in-memory name marked on the vehicle celebrating Olson’s mom, Yvonne van Rossum who passed away in 2011. She attended St. Joseph’s.

“My mom’s got the biggest, most generous heart ever,” said Olson. “This is so fitting of her.”

House’s ambulance will be included in a two-part, multi-transit convoy starting in Kamloops, which will transport ambulances, firetrucks, and equipment to those who need it in Nicaragua.

Vogel explained the window on vehicles suitable for Nicaragua is closing.

It’s the 1980s and early ’90s vehicles that continue many years of service there because of the minimal electrical components, he said.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW PHOTO)

PHOTO: Langley resident and Burnaby firefighter Erik Vogel (right) collects used firefighting and ambulance equipment some of which was recently blessed by Father James Kairu. (Ronda Payne/Langley Advance)

Another ambulance, donated by Langley’s Ian Thompson of 911 Filmcars, is also slated to join the convoy.

This is a diesel ambulance that Thompson explained has been in more than a few movies made in Vancouver.

“Ambulances are needed just as much as fire trucks, so I’m happy,” said Vogel.

Recently, Thompson added another vehicle to the convoy roster – a fire truck.

Vogel and Olson have made the trip a few times before, but never by driving through seven countries (approximately 7,000 kilometres) and navigating the challenges of all the borders. This couple plan to drive the ambulance bearing Olson’s mom’s name.

The majority of the convoy will leave in September, drive to Miami and load the vehicles on a freighter headed to Nicaragua.

Vogel and Olson will leave in October, together with another ambulance, and drive the entire way to Nicaragua.

“Really excited about the road trip,” said Vogel. “Two ambulances will also be safer for breakdowns, etc. I’ve mapped out routes and stops, and it looks like nine days at least.”

Operation Nicaragua shipped fire trucks in the past, but the process was filled with exceptional challenges.

Not that driving the convoys down won’t have its hurdles.

Vogel’s passion will definitely sustain the pair as they embark on their trip. He’s also passionate about seeing that equipment that is no longer suitable for use in North America will see an extended life in Nicaragua – rather than be abandoned for scrap or sent to landfills.

“A lot of municipalities are worried about liability, but there is no liability,” he explained, noting that “Richmond shreds their gear and sends it to the landfill.”

Some firefighters and rescue professionals have expressed concerns with sending uniforms and equipment they wouldn’t wear.

Those concerns are quickly alleviated when Vogel explained that Nicaraguan firefighters are all volunteers and have no tools to do their jobs.

In most cases, fire chiefs are willing to donate the old equipment but city officials may not fully understand the benefits of Operation Nicaragua.

Not long after the ambulance was blessed, Vogel said one of the municipalities that “gets it,” donated a large amount of equipment. Coquitlam provided safety gear including harnesses and helmets.

“City managers aren’t firefighters, so they don’t think like we do,” Vogel said. “So we’ve approached private enterprise and they get it.”

Vogel and Olson expect to leave in October for Chinandega, Nicaragua, about an hour out of the capital of Managua.

When everything arrives in Chinandega, the vehicles and equipment will be distributed to other regions.

Operation Nicaragua is run by Kamloops firefighter David Sakaki and began in 2009 with the simple mission of providing firefighting and lifesaving equipment to firefighters in the Central American country.

PHOTO: The program has received donated equipment from Coquitlam. (Special to the Langley Advance)