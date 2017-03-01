Planning for the 2017 Armstrong fair has got off to a good start.

The Interior Provincial Exhibition held its annual general meeting Saturday.

“It was a successful meeting that had about 70 attendees,” said Yvonne Paulson, general manager.

The employee of the year was awarded to Heather King, who attended the fair as a child and has volunteered for 15 years.

“Heather has contributed her skills and abilities and tireless energy being an executive director and fancy sewing and needlework director to taking care of the cadets and garbage at the IPE, to assisting wherever she can,” said Paulson.

“She would start her day at the crack of dawn and be seen until the wee hours of the morning cleaning up.”

Two new executive directors were elected for two-year terms: Lindsay Blackburn amd Dustin Griffin.

The re-elected executive directors are Terry Hannah and Mike Paull, while Ted Steiger is the 4-H division director and Jamie Felhauer is the beef division director.

This year, there are five directors at large: Tom Harter, Shirley Fowler, Karsten Bellows, Micheal King and Lorena Kloppenburg.

The president of the IPE is Ted Fitchett.