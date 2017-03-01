Jeff Hector with SurreyCares gives an award to Felix Kongyuy of Surrey's Baobab Inclusive Empowerment Society. Baobab received the award for its work helping newcomers.

SURREY — The winners of SurreyCares’ inaugural Serving with Distinction awards were handed out Tuesday night, at the organization’s inaugural fundraiser.

The awards, held at the Sheraton in Guildford, aimed to showcase all the good work Surrey charities – and the people within them – are doing in the community.

More than 20 groups and people were nominated for awards in six categories.

Centre for Child Development CEO Gerard Bremault won in the Leadership category, Baobab Inclusive Empowerment Society in the “Vital Signs” Newcomers category, and Surrey Hospice Society Thrift Store in the Social Enterprise category.

Down Syndrome Research Foundation won the Client Services award.

Surrey District Parents Advisory Council President Karen Tan took home the award in the Volunteer Engagement category, and the Surrey office of Big Sisters BC Lower Mainland, which helped 131 “little sisters” in Surrey last year, won in the Campaign category.

There was also a surprise award for Philanthropist of the Year, given to the Cmolik Foundation.

“Last night’s SurreyCares’ Serving with Distinction Awards were a true celebration of charitable work, and a party atmosphere was in the air,” said SurreyCares executive director Karen Young Wednesday.

The achievements of each nominee were highlighted, and award recipients received their artistic blown-glass award on stage, with congratulations by SurreyCares Board Chair, Jeff Hector.

Halfway through the awards ceremonies, the audience was treated to Bhangra and Bollywood style dance moves from performers from the Bollywood Hungama Dance Academy and from the Shan E Punjab Arts Club.

“The mood was anticipatory and fun," added Young. "Look for SurreyCares’ Serving with Distinction Awards next year.”

Young said early estimates suggest $15,000 to $18,000 was raised.

